Y’all, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Are Dressed In All-Black Like The Omen!

Posted 22 hours ago

New Season RHOA

Source: TOMMY GARCIA / BRAVO MEDIA


The ladies from the ATL are back!

And new art for the upcoming 12th season of the hit Bravo reality show RHOA has the ladies stuntin’ like they have never stunted before: Serving up goth meets Games of Thrones meets Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.”

Or for you Lil Kim fans, “dressed in all black the omen!”

Clearly, by the looks of the trailer, the drama and the tone of darkness in these photos is definitely foreshadowing the new season. From NeNe proposing an open marriage to a possibly philandering Gregg to Eva meeting her shady match with an almost divorced Kenya and perhaps Cynthia being unveiled as the season’s new villain, it looks like come November, we are in for a treat!

 

Trust: Fans are HERE for the drama and are LIVING for these pictures of the cast, calling it the best promo art ever.

See more pics of the cast and peep the Twitter response:

1. NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Source:BRAVO MEDIA

2. Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille

3. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:BRAVO MEDIA

4. Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Source:BRAVO MEDIA

5. Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey Source:BRAVO MEDIA

6. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Source:BRAVO MEDIA

