Y’all, We Want Tom Hank’s Zaddy Beard To Get Us Pregnant. We’re Not Alone.

Posted December 6, 2019

Look…never in a million years did we ever think that Tom Hanks, damn Forest Gump, could go from Mr. Rogers to Zaddy in one breath. Actually…we didn’t think he would ever achieve Zaddy status period.

Maybe this marks the true end of days, but here we are with Mr. Hanks out here with a beard and getting all the Black women on Beyonce’s Internet in their feelings.

Let us introduce you to Tom’s sexy gray facial hair thanks to a recent panel hosted by The Hollywood Reporter including Hanks, Shia LaBeouf, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Jamie Foxx, and Adam Sandler

Get into this even closer. BOOM!

YAAASSSS!!!


Now look. Ain’t no one saying he’s on Idris Elba’s level. But for a 63-year-old white man who isn’t bothering anyone, minding his own business and to our knowledge has been unproblematic over the years, this is what aging and sexiness should look like.

Of course, the sistas saw this pic—and with good reason—lost their damn collective minds. And the second we get something trending, it’s a wrap!

So here are all the times that Black Twitter wanted Tom Hanks’ beard to get them pregnant, thought cause of the beard he is one of us and more:

