Y’all, We Want Tom Hank’s Zaddy Beard To Get Us Pregnant. We’re Not Alone.

Look…never in a million years did we ever think that Tom Hanks, damn Forest Gump, could go from Mr. Rogers to Zaddy in one breath. Actually…we didn’t think he would ever achieve Zaddy status period.

Maybe this marks the true end of days, but here we are with Mr. Hanks out here with a beard and getting all the Black women on Beyonce’s Internet in their feelings.

Let us introduce you to Tom’s sexy gray facial hair thanks to a recent panel hosted by The Hollywood Reporter including Hanks, Shia LaBeouf, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Jamie Foxx, and Adam Sandler.

Go inside the powerful, emotional and funny conversation between some of this year's top leading men — @tomhanks, Shia LaBeouf, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) and @AdamSandler — with the Actor Roundtable https://t.co/AL6OerdehL pic.twitter.com/3dHOyYCvUg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 4, 2019

Get into this even closer. BOOM!

"Comedy is hard, because you know instantaneously whether or not your soup is good food." #ABeautifulDayMovie star @TomHanks talks about playing a comedian in 'Punchline' and the challenges of comedy https://t.co/M3Cq7bKevg pic.twitter.com/2xvKK1pzef — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 4, 2019

YAAASSSS!!!

Now look. Ain’t no one saying he’s on Idris Elba’s level. But for a 63-year-old white man who isn’t bothering anyone, minding his own business and to our knowledge has been unproblematic over the years, this is what aging and sexiness should look like.

Of course, the sistas saw this pic—and with good reason—lost their damn collective minds. And the second we get something trending, it’s a wrap!

So here are all the times that Black Twitter wanted Tom Hanks’ beard to get them pregnant, thought cause of the beard he is one of us and more:

