It’s hard to believe Christmas came and went – and that it only lasted 24 hours. While we were spending time with our loved ones, our favorite celebrities were doing the same! Many took to Instagram to show off their holiday gifts, their children in matching outfits, and more. There was so much Christmas cuteness, we could barely take it! While you were spending time with your family and loved ones, you might have missed some of the best celebrity looks on the Internet. Don’t worry – we got you! We ’rounded up some of our favorite celebrity looks whether it was The Wilsons in matching red pajamas of the Wade family in Maui. Keep on clicking to see some of our favorite Christmas looks. Happy holidays!
You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. THE WILSONS
Russell and Ciara Wilson looked so cute with their family all dressed in their red silk pajamas!
2. THE WILSONS
Then they made this cute Christmas video and you need to watch and see Lil’ Future’s face when his mom started twerking on Russell!
3. EMILY B AND FABOLOUS
Emily B and Fabolous posed with their family wearing all white furs. This is a flossy family!
4. JOHAN AND JONAS
Emily B and Fabolous’ kids post up in their all white Christmas ‘fits.
5. FABOLOUS AND EMILY
Fabolous and Emily give us a pose in their Christmas lewks.
6. MARIAH CAREY AND HER KIDS
Mariah Carey poses with her two children.
7. MARIAH CAREY
Mariah Carey wishes her family a Merry Christmas in her Christmas pajamas.
8. KERRY WASHINGTON
Kerry Washington shows us how to get in the Christmas spirt.
9. KIM KARDASHIAN AND NORTH WEST
Kim Kardashian West posted a holiday photo with her child North West. Kim was wearing a champagne ruffle dress while North West was dressed in all white.
10. KYLIE JENNER AND STORMI
Kylie Jenner posed in custom green Ralph and Russo dresses with her daughter Stormi.
11. OFFSET
Cardi B posted a video of her husband Offset dancing in a Santa outfit and wearing Cardi B socks on Christmas morning.
12. CARDI B AND OFF SET
Cardi B and Offset pose with their Chanel threads and Maybach.
13. DIDDY AND CHRISTIAN COMBS
Diddy posted a Christmas selfie with his son Christian Combs.
14. DIDDY, CHRISTIAN AND QUINCY COMBS
Diddy and his sons
15. NAOMI CAMPBELL
Naomi Campbell didn’t post a recent photo; however, she gifted us on the ‘Gram with a holiday throwback from one of her Playboy covers.
16. JOHN LEGEND AND DAUGHTER LUNA
John Legend posted a Christmas morning photo with his daughter Luna in matching outfits.
17. JOHN LEGEND’S SON MILES
John Legend posted the cutest photo of his son Miles dressed like a snowman. We can’t take all this cuteness!
18. THE WADE FAMILY
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade pose with their children wearing Christmas garb while on vacation in Maui.
19. THE WADE FAMILY
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wayde, Kaavia James, and Zion pose for a cute photo in their Christmas pajamas.
20. THE SMITH FAMILY
Jada Pinkett Smith posted this cute Christmas card of her beautiful family.