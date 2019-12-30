CLOSE
YouTube Vlogger Alissa Ashley’s Length Check Is The Hair Inspiration You Need In 2020

Posted 7 hours ago

When it comes to one of our favorite beauty vloggers and Fenty models Alissa Ashley, hair is a big deal.

Remember when she paid $700 to get box braids earlier this year?

Since then, the pixie cut-haired 24-year-old has used the protective style to help grow her hair out. Now she’s ready to share her year-long journey with us.

Over the weekend, Alissa posted a video of how long her hair has grown over the past 12-months and all the styles she rocked to help her closer to her goal. Sis went from a teeny weeny fro to a bun y’all!

Take a look:

Sis, share your hair regimen with us? What oils are you using? What shampoo and conditioners?

Alissa is out here inspiring other folks:

What we really love about Alissa is her ability to mix it up with her hair, playing with color, braid technique, and style, one day she can rock a long ponytail or pleated braids or an afro.

So to celebrate Allisa even more, here are 10 of her best and versatile hair lewks of 2019.

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday :-) I like this photo not so much bc I feel cute lol, but because it took about 30 different tries to get it. I decided to play with my Mamiya RZ67 Pro ii today w/ my Phase One digital back & the focusing is manual on this camera so it required me turning the focus knob a bunch of times, standing & pressing the button & it being blurry 95% of the time (as pictured in the 2nd swipe). I get frustrated easily because I don’t have patience which is something I’m working on, so I feel good to have been able to take my time today instead of getting annoyed and giving up. It may seem super minor but I like little accomplishments like that that remind me that I’m growing and improving. Anyways, I hope you guys are having a great day! ❤️ Turtle neck: @helmutlang Hoops: @anthropologie

A post shared by Alissa Ashley (@alissa.ashley) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

