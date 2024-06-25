Listen Live
News

Yungeen Ace Drops New Video For “Do It” Following The Murder of Julio Foolio

Published on June 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Yungeen Ace Drops Diss Record Aimed At Julio Foolio

Source: Rolling Stone / Getty / Yungeen Ace


It didn’t take long for Julio Foolio’s death to take an interesting turn.

Rapper Julio Foolio became another victim of senseless gun violence over the weekend when he was shot and killed on his 26th birthday.

Another rapper, Yungeen Ace, threw more fire onto the situation, releasing a new video for an old “diss track” named “Do It, which some believe is aimed at the dead rapper.

In the video, a hooded person can be seen being shot and being relieved of his jewelry.

Per The Vibe, on the song Ace raps:

“Seven days a week, we run this bi**h, we spinnin’/ Any day this week, I bet a ni**a come up missin’/ Ni**a better stay on point (What), he better not be out here slippin’/ Ayy, let’s call his bi**h, these bi**hes up in here/ Ayy, ni**a be tryin’ and sh*t, ni**a be dyin’ and sh*t, uh, uh/ Tell him go free that h* ‘fore Tillie go blam the bi**h, uh, uh.”

In a deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, right after word hit the internet of Julio Foolio’s death, Yungeen Ace wrote, “That boy going back the same day he came in *crying laughing emoji*.”

Yungeen Ace & Julio Foolio’s Beef Timeline

According to The Vibe, the two rappers’ issues stem from a larger beef involving Ace’s crew ATK and Foolio’s crew KTA. Things escalated when Ace appeared on SpinaBenz’s record “Who I Smoke.”

In the song, Ace mentions several of Foolio’s dead associates.

Foolio quickly responded with “When I See You,” in the song, he featured audio from the news coverage of Ace’s brother’s death.

Just ridiculous. Of course, the internet is still talking about this sad situation.

Hit the gallery below for those reactions.

Yungeen Ace Drops New Video For “Do It” Following The Murder of Julio Foolio  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

More From HotSpotATL
Trending
Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 183 items
Entertainment

‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Big Latto birthday bash atl 25
Birthday Bash

Big Latto Showin’ Out At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Local

ATL BREAKING: Multiple Shot at Peachtree Center [Video]

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Gucci
Birthday Bash

Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Money Bagg Yo Birthday Bash 2021
Birthday Bash

Moneybagg Yo At Birthday Bash ATL 25 FULL PERFORMANCE

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 28 items
Entertainment

Latto Brings Out Usher at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [PHOTOS]

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close