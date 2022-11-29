Since they were invented in 1987, GIFs have slowly but surely become a part of our everyday lives. GIF stands for Graphics Interchange Format. They were first used to transfer highly-compressed video files in 256 colour bits per-frame. Now, they are literally a centerpiece of internet culture and a form of digital communication used everywhere from the news to entertainment and even advertising. With the ability to consume content on the go, smartphones played a key part in the increase in use of GIFs worldwide. Another one of the main reasons for the popularity and widespread use of GIFs is the search engine GIPHY (which was created in 2013), also known as the “Google of GIFS.”

Today (November 29), GIPHY has announced its annual Year in Review list, and GIPHY’s top GIF of 2022 is a welcome, but not unsurprising, victory from HBO’s Euphoria.

As we close the year, there’s no denying that 2022 has had its share of viral moments. Euphoria was one of the buzziest shows of the year, and it was Zendaya’s emotional “thank you” that consistently settled into the rotation of GIPHY users over the course of the year. The combination of Zendaya’s undeniable star power, her powerful delivery of this line, and our users’ need for a strong way to say “thank you” to the people in their lives shot this GIF to the top of our list.

While cultural trends may shift and the celebrities change, this annual list always results in an emotional pulse of the world that year. Enjoy the Top 10 GIFs from 2022 below!

Zendaya Highlights GIPHY’s Top 10 GIFs of 2022 was originally published on globalgrind.com