Su Solo Joins Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, HOT 107.9

Su-Solo

Su Solo is a First generation American Representing Tigray, Ethiopia. An accomplished host, curator, advocate and multimedia personality with a deep history in the Atlanta Ent. Industry. Originally from 4th ward ATL and grad of Grady High School, she’s a successful Podcaster and cultivator on the party seen and favorite of artists and DJ’s.

Check her out midday’s 10A-3P Monday – Saturday

