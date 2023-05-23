Su-Solo
Su Solo is a First generation American Representing Tigray, Ethiopia. An accomplished host, curator, advocate and multimedia personality
with a deep history in the Atlanta Ent. Industry. Originally from 4th ward ATL and grad of Grady High School, she’s a successful Podcaster
and cultivator on the party seen and favorite of artists and DJ’s. Check her out midday’s 10A-3P Monday – Saturday
Su Solo is a First generation American Representing Tigray, Ethiopia. An accomplished host, curator, advocate and multimedia personality with a deep history in the Atlanta Ent. Industry. Originally from 4th ward ATL and grad of Grady High School, she’s a successful Podcaster and cultivator on the party seen and favorite of artists and DJ’s.
Check her out midday’s 10A-3P Monday – Saturday
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
ATL Boot Girls On Why They Became The City's Newest Superhero
-
Nick Cannon Gets ANOTHER Wild 'N Out Girl Pregnant; Meet Bre Tiesi [Photos]
-
WHO'S HOT ARTIST SHOWCASE: YOUR CHANCE TO OPEN UP FOR BIRTHDAY BASH ATL!
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]