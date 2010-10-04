Donovan McNabb Beats Eagles, Michael Vick Hurt

Donovan McNabb was given a hero’s welcome in Philadelphia when he returned for the first time wearing a rival Washington Redskins uniform.

But the much hyped showdown between the former Eagles QB and Michael Vick was cut short.

The drama for Sunday’s showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Redskins rivaled most reality TV favorites on the air today. After serving 19 months in prison for a dogfighting conviction the Eagles took a chance on signing Michael Vick as the third string quarterback behind McNabb and Kevin Kolb.

But at the end of the season McNabb was unceremoniously traded to division rival Washington moving Vick to Number 2 on the depth chart.

However, after suffering a head injury in the opening game Kevin Kolb was benched in favor of Michael Vick who performed at an exceptional level as the starter for two and a half games.

So going into this Sunday’s contest you had one vet going against the team that tossed him aside, led by another quarterback who had been given a second chance.

McNabb entered his old stadium to a standing ovation from the Philadelphia faithful, but that would be the last time the crowd would cheer for the day. McNabb completed 8 of 19 passes for 125 yards and one touch down. Not a stellar effort but enough to get the 17-12 win. Vick, on the other hand left the game early in the first quarter with a rib injury after being sandwiched by two Redskins defenders. Kevin Colb was unable to rally his troops to victory in his return to the starting QB slot throwing for 201 yards, one touch down and an interception.

McNabb was fairly humble in a post game speech to his teammates but allowed himself one dig at his old team: “Everybody makes mistakes in their lifetime but they made one last year!”

The two teams face each other on more time on November 15th.

