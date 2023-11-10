Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Listen Live
Urban One Honors: Best in Black - Honorees + Talent
Tee Grizzley Tells DJ Holiday His Top 3 Detriot Anthems

BREAKING: Two Students at McEachern High School Shot In Parking Lot

Carl Weathers, “Rocky,” “Predator” Star, Dead at 76

Carl Weathers, best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise and other roles in Predator, Action Jackson and The Mandalorian, has died at the age of 76. In a statement to Deadline, his family confirmed the news. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on […]

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died in our Black culture. The post Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024 appeared first on Black America Web.

Best In Black: 15 HBCU Choir Performances That Showcase Extraordinary Talent

Musical ensembles and choirs at HBCUs continue to train the next generations of Black musicians, showcasing talent on some of the biggest stages in the world.  The post Best In Black: 15 HBCU Choir Performances That Showcase Extraordinary Talent appeared first on Black America Web.

Has Black History Month Changed Over Time? | The Amanda Seales Show

'The Amanda Seales Show' kicks off Black History Month with an interesting question: does the annual celebration still hit the way it used to? The post Has Black History Month Changed Over Time? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

8 Times Jordyn Woods Slayed During Fashion Week

Sundancing With The Stars: Kerry Washington, Audra Day, Jay Ellis & Colman Domingo

Are Changes To ‘RHOA’ Coming? NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Speak On The Bravo Show

Nikki Haley Doubles Down On False Claim That America Has ‘Never Been A Racist County’

Malia Obama Makes Her Big Screen Director Debut At Sundance In Goddess Braids

Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Is Canceled And We Are Not ‘OK’

Tristan Thompson Apologized To Teammates Before Suspension For Violating NBA’s Drug Policy Was Announced

Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts

“Megan’s Law” Bar From Megan Thee Stallion Sent Nicki Minaj Spiraling, X Loves The Mess

