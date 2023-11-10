Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Carl Weathers, best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise and other roles in Predator, Action Jackson and The Mandalorian, has died at the age of 76. In a statement to Deadline, his family confirmed the news. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on […]
While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died in our Black culture. The post Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024 appeared first on Black America Web.
Musical ensembles and choirs at HBCUs continue to train the next generations of Black musicians, showcasing talent on some of the biggest stages in the world. The post Best In Black: 15 HBCU Choir Performances That Showcase Extraordinary Talent appeared first on Black America Web.
'The Amanda Seales Show' kicks off Black History Month with an interesting question: does the annual celebration still hit the way it used to? The post Has Black History Month Changed Over Time? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.