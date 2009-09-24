Contact Us

Radio One Atlanta
101 Marietta St. 12th Floor
Atlanta, GA 30303
Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM
Office General Info: 404.765.9750
Request Line: 404.741.1079
Office General Fax: 404.688.7686
General Manager: Tim Davies
Directions
75/85 SOUTH
Exit 249C, Williams Street. Turn right at the 1st light Alexander St. Turn left at next light Centennial Olympic Park Dr. Turn left on to Marietta St. Go 1 Block make a left onto Spring Street. We are on Corner of Spring and Marietta, tall glass building.
75/85 NORTH
Exit 248B, Edgewood Ave. Make a left at light onto Edgewood Ave. Stay straight on Edgewood until it curves to the right slightly turn right onto Marietta Street. Corner of Spring St. and Marietta, tall glass building.
I20-WEST
Exit 56B, turn right onto Spring street. Take down to Marietta, cross over Marietta St. We are on Corner of Spring and and Marietta,tall glass building.
I20-EAST
Exit 56B, Turn left at light, Spring Street. Take down to Marietta, cross over Marietta St. We are on the Corner of Spring and Marietta, tall glass building.
Hot 107.9 Programming
If you have questions about Programming at Hot 107.9, contact:
Programming Department
Office Phone: 404.765.9750
Office Fax: 404.688.7686
Program Director: (Interim) Jay Tek
Regional Online Editor: Bilal Morris
Hot 107.9 Marketing and Promotions
If you have questions about Marketing and Promotions at Hot 107.9, contact:
Hot 107.9 Marketing/Promotions Department
Office Phone: 404.765.9750
Office Fax: 404.688.7686
Marketing Director: Gil Jones
Hot 107.9 Sales
For marketing solutions designed for your business needs including:
- Commercial Advertising
- Datebase marketing
- Events
- Sampling
- Recruiting
- all ONLINE integrated campaigns
Jeff Havis, Director of Sales
Jhavis@radio-one.com
Office Phone: 404.765.9750
Office Fax: 404.688.7686
*Sales inquiries ONLY! Please don’t send Music or Mp3 Files as well as interview requests as they will be immediately deleted!
Hot 107.9 Corporate
If you’d like more information on our Corporate Offices, contact:
Corporate: Urban One
President, Alfred C. Liggins, III
1010 Wayne Avenue, 14th Floor
Silver Spring, MD 20910
301.306.1111 main number
If you’d like to work for Radio One, Inc, click here for a listing of current jobs available.
FCC Public File Contact: