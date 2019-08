Reports have surfaced that T.I talked a man out of jumping to his death from a 22-story Midtown Atlanta building Wednesday afternoon.

T.I. called into Hot 107.9’s The Durtty Boyz and explained what happened.

Listen to the exclusive below!

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

