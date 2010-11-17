Foxy Brown Appears In Court; Vows To Fight 'Mooning' Accusation

Foxy Brown appeared in court on November 16th and vowed to defend herself against a charge that she violated a court order by mooning her neighbor during a dispute in July.

Foxy is accused of violating a 2007 protective order filed by her Prospect Heights, Brooklyn neighbor Arlene Raymond, with whom she has infamously feuded since 2007, when Foxy was accused of hitting Raymond in the face with her Blackberry.

Tensions between the two allegedly boiled over this summer when the two had an exchange of words, during which Foxy allegedly called Raymond a “dirty b***h” and then flashed her bare bottom at the woman.

According to the New York Daily News, prosecutors have not offered Foxy any type of plea deal in the case, but her lawyer, Salvatore Strazzullo, stated that he wasn’t interested in a plea deal for the rapper anyway.

“We want them to dismiss the case,” Strazzullo said. “It’s really a case of nonsense.”

