Is Matt Kemp Cheating On Rihanna?

Matt Kemp was spotted leaving the club recently, with a female tag-along. I will admit that the video shows nothing more than Matt ignoring a female who seemed very comfortable with him. She approached him after the club but he brushed past her as if she were a nuisance. It seemed like she knew each other but when the cameras showed up he didn’t want to have anything to do with her. This is just speculation people but he better be careful cause Rihanna isn’t known for having the sweetest attitude!

Rihanna Grabs Nicki Minaj’s Booty During American Music Awards [VIDEO]

Rihanna With No Weave Or Makeup [CAPTION THIS]