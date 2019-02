VIA: People.com

Brittany Murphy died of cardiac arrest early Sunday morning, after her mother had found her unconscious in the shower, according to a report by TMZ. The actress was 32.

It is reported that a call went out to 911 from Murphy’s Los Angeles home at 8 a.m. Attempts to revive her were not successful. A spokesperson for Cedars Sinai Medical Center confirmed to PEOPLE that Murphy died at the facility Sunday at 10:04 a.m.

