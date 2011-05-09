Top 10 African American Baby Names

Names are an interesting topic. There are sometimes knock down drag out arguments when a new baby comes into the world over what his or her name should be. A given name or first name is purposefully given, usually by a child’s parents at or near birth. Last week ‘s announcement of the most popular baby names has inspired us to take a look at the Top 20 baby names for African Americans.The Social Security Administration, which tracks baby names in the U.S., announced the top baby names of 2010 exclusively on “The Today Show” last week.

Here are the names that were announced:

Girls Boys 1. Isabella 1. Jacob 2. Sophia 2. Ethan 3. Emma 3. Michael 4. Olivia 4. Jayden 5. Ava 5. William 6. Emily 6. Alexander 7. Abigail 7. Noah 8. Madison 8. Daniel 9. Chloe 9. Aiden 10. Mia 10. Anthony

If you feel left out of this list no worries, because here is a list of the most popular African American names:

Girls Boys 1.Beyonce 1.Demarco 2.Jayla 2.Dion 3.Ayana 3.Chikae 4.Zari 4.Deion 5.Laqueta 5.Malik 6.Aisha 6.Darius 7.Kimani 7.Deon 8. Kayla 8.Demond 9.Shaniqua 9.Elon 10.Imani 10.Taye

In most European (and Europe-derived) cultures, the first name usually comes before the family name (though generally not in lists and catalogs), and so is known as a forename or first name; but the family name traditionally comes first in Hungary, Romania, parts of Africa and most of East Asia (e.g. China, Japan, Korea and Vietnam). In East Asia, even part of the given name may be shared among all members of a given generation in a family and the family’s extensions, to differentiate those generations from other generations.

Under the common Western naming convention, people generally have one or more forenames (either given or acquired). If more than one, there is usually a main forename (for everyday use) and one or more supplementary forenames; but sometimes two or more carry equal weight. Beyond preceding the surname there is no particular ordering rule for forenames. Often the main forename is at the beginning, resulting in a first name and one or more middle names, but other arrangements are quite common.

The social security Administration has tabulated a most popular names list since 1911. Is your name on here? What do you think?