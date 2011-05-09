CLOSE
Hot For Health
HomeHot For Health

Top 10 African American Baby Names

553 reads
Leave a comment

black babyNames are an interesting topic. There are sometimes knock down drag out arguments when a new baby comes into the world over what his or her name should be. A given name  or first name is purposefully given, usually by a child’s parents at or near birth. Last week ‘s announcement of the most popular baby names has inspired us  to take a look at the Top 20 baby names  for African Americans.The Social Security Administration, which tracks baby names in the U.S., announced the top baby names of 2010 exclusively on “The Today Show” last week.

Here are the names that were announced:

Girls Boys
1. Isabella 1. Jacob
2. Sophia 2. Ethan
3. Emma 3. Michael
4. Olivia 4. Jayden
5. Ava 5. William
6. Emily 6. Alexander
7. Abigail 7. Noah
8. Madison 8. Daniel
9. Chloe 9. Aiden
10. Mia 10. Anthony

4 Tips For Traveling Fathers

If you feel left out of this list no worries, because here is a list of the most popular African American names:

Girls Boys
1.Beyonce 1.Demarco
2.Jayla 2.Dion
3.Ayana 3.Chikae
4.Zari 4.Deion
5.Laqueta 5.Malik
6.Aisha 6.Darius
7.Kimani 7.Deon
8. Kayla 8.Demond
9.Shaniqua 9.Elon
10.Imani 10.Taye

In most European (and Europe-derived) cultures, the first name usually comes before the family name (though generally not in lists and catalogs), and so is known as a forename or first name; but the family name traditionally comes first in Hungary, Romania, parts of Africa and most of East Asia (e.g. China, Japan, Korea and Vietnam). In East Asia, even part of the given name may be shared among all members of a given generation in a family and the family’s extensions, to differentiate those generations from other generations.

8 Steps To Teaching Your Child Values

Under the common Western naming convention, people generally have one or more forenames (either given or acquired). If more than one, there is usually a main forename (for everyday use) and one or more supplementary forenames; but sometimes two or more carry equal weight. Beyond preceding the surname there is no particular ordering rule for forenames. Often the main forename is at the beginning, resulting in a first name and one or more middle names, but other arrangements are quite common.

The social security Administration has tabulated a most popular names  list since 1911.  Is your name on here? What do you think?

African American baby names , baby names

comments – add yours
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close