Twitter has become a playground for celebrities to beef and confront one another. The latest men to “go at it” on the social network was Chris Brown and Odd Future’s Tyler The Creator. While Chris may or may not have been subliminally tweeting Tyler saying “All this demonic music is wack as sh*t!” Chris confirmed that he wasn’t referring to Rihanna’s “Man Down.” Tyler responded ““Why Is Chris Brown Talking So Much Sh*t About Metallica? Weird, Ni**a Look Like A Box Of Pops.”

