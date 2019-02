Sean Garrett finally releases “In Da Box” music video featuring Rick Ross. This one is definitely for the strip clubs so get your dollars out fellas. The Pen is gearing up for the release of his “Courtesy Of” album coming soon. Check out the music video below.

