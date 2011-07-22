N.O.R.E.: Rappers Fabolous & Juelz Lack Latino Pride

N.O.R.E. feels some kind of way about Fabolous being the number five rapper on VladTV’s 50 Most Influential Latino Rappers Of All Time list. N.O.R.E., the number seven pick, thinks that the only rappers that should be eligible are those that go hard for their spanish heritage. Watch as he discusses his fellow African American/Latino rappers Fabolous, Juelz Santana, and more.

