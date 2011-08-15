Nicki Minaj Gives Drake A Lap Dance!

After Drake recently stated that he hasn’t spoken to Young Money label-mate Nicki Minaj in a while, she gave him a lap dance to her number one single “Super Bass” during the Femme Fatale tour opening act!

It looks like thy may have kissed at the end also! Nicki performed the lap dance in Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

