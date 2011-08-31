Bow Wow Comments On Lil Wayne & Jay-Z Beef!

Lil Wayne has divided the rap nation into #TeamJay and #TeamWeezy after releasing the diss record “It’s Good” featuring Drake and Jadakiss in response to Jay’s Birdman reference on “HAM.”

On the song Weezy raps disrespectful bar “Talkin’ bout Baby money, I got your Baby money. Kidnap your b*tch, keep that, how much you love your lady money?, I know you fake ni**a, press your brakes ni**a, I’ll take you out, that’s a date, ni**a.”

The Urban Daily recently spoke with Wayne’s Cash Money compadre Bow Wow, who had this to say about the beef and if Jay should respond:

“You know I’m YMCMB all day!” Bow Wow says proudly. “I think that’s what everyone wants to see[Jay-Z Respond]; both of them are at the top of their games, Wayne’s a heavy weight, Jay’s a heavy weight. Two different rappers, two different fan bases at the same time,” he continues. “For the peoples sake they want to see it because they want to be entertained by it. At the end of the day you know where I stand with it, YMCMB, you already know!”

