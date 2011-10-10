CLOSE
Taraji & Tyrese Reunite For Another John Singleton Film

Tyrese & Taraji HensonTaraji P. Henson and Tyrese are reuniting for another John Singleton film. The three first worked together a decade ago when the famous director put the two burgeoning talents in front of his camera to play couple Jody and Yvette in 2001’s “Baby Boy.”

Tyrese made the announcement via Twitter, saying:

“Official.. Me and my girl Taraji are doing another classic together soon.!! John Singleton will be directing us. And no it’s not BB2.”

The two recently starred in Tyrese’s video for “Stay,” too. Of their collaboration, he said:

“I love her [and] she loves me. She’s a beautiful person, very humble, funny as hell. Even though it’s been ten years [since ‘Baby Boy’] you can’t really put a timeline between magic. I think she’s really special, beautiful and I was honored that she wanted to do my ‘Stay’ video”

Can’t wait to see what these two come up with now!

Tyrese & Taraji Reunite For “Stay” [NEW VIDEO]

Tyrese Throws Shade At His Baby Mama On Twitter

Taraji P. Henson , tyrese

