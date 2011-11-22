“RHOA’s” Peter Thomas On Sheree: “I Don’t Think She’s Cute”

“Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Peter Thomas is going in on cast member Sheree Whitfield AGAIN and wants you to know just how much he loves his wife Cynthia Bailey-Thomas. Peter recently sat down with our friends over at Uptown magazine and shared his true feelings about Sheree:

The real problem with Sheree:

She talks about everybody f****ed up all the time, especially my wife. She said my wife is spineless. She said my wife has no backbone. She said my wife follows around NeNe like some little puppy. She says a lot of really f****ed up things and my wife is too much of a classy chick to even go in…

What did he mean by this?

Wow Peter sure doesn’t hold his tongue!

