CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Charles Barkley Disses Hawks, Says Weight Watchers Thing A Scam

0 reads
Leave a comment

No Charles, you are not a role model. During a break from commentating on the Atlanta Hawks / Miami Heat game at Philips Arena, NBA vet and Weight Watchers spokesman Charles Barkley got a little too honest.

Most likely unaware that his mic and the camera was still on, Barkley told his colleagues about how motivated he is to stick with the Weight Watchers regiment. He also took a few shots at the Atlanta Hawks.

I’ve been on Weight Watchers three months, ” he said “I have to lose two pounds a week. I’m at 38 pounds now. They come and weigh me every two weeks. I ain’t never missed a weigh-in. Never going to. I’m feeling much better. But I ain’t giving away no money… I’m not giving away no free money. I thought this was the greatest scam going— getting paid for watching sports — this Weight Watchers thing is a bigger scam.”

[SOURCE]

RELATED POSTS:

Top 10 Players Never To Win An NBA Title

5 Crazy Athlete Commercials (The Good, The Bad, and The Funny)

Atlanta Hawks , Charles Barkley , Miami Heat , TNT , Weight Watchers

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close