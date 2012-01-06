Charles Barkley Disses Hawks, Says Weight Watchers Thing A Scam

No Charles, you are not a role model. During a break from commentating on the Atlanta Hawks / Miami Heat game at Philips Arena, NBA vet and Weight Watchers spokesman Charles Barkley got a little too honest.

Most likely unaware that his mic and the camera was still on, Barkley told his colleagues about how motivated he is to stick with the Weight Watchers regiment. He also took a few shots at the Atlanta Hawks.

“I’ve been on Weight Watchers three months, ” he said “I have to lose two pounds a week. I’m at 38 pounds now. They come and weigh me every two weeks. I ain’t never missed a weigh-in. Never going to. I’m feeling much better. But I ain’t giving away no money… I’m not giving away no free money. I thought this was the greatest scam going— getting paid for watching sports — this Weight Watchers thing is a bigger scam.”

