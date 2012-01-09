Rihanna Shows Off Her Legs In Los Angeles

Rihanna showed off her legs while cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center this weekend. The last time she was spotted at a Laker game was a year ago with her ex-boyfriend Matt Kemp, but Rihanna looks like she was having fun even though she didn’t bring a man along.

Check out Rihanna cheering on the Lakers, sipping on a beer and showing off her legs in the photo gallery below.

