Rihanna Shows Off Her Legs In Los Angeles

Rihanna at a Los Angeles Lakers gameRihanna showed off her legs while cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center this weekend. The last time she was spotted at a Laker game was a year ago with her ex-boyfriend Matt Kemp, but Rihanna looks like she was having fun even though she didn’t bring a man along.

Check out Rihanna cheering on the Lakers, sipping on a beer and showing off her legs in the photo gallery below.

