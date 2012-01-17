CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“My Love Don’t Cost A Thing:” J.Lo Paying $10,000 A Week To Her Rebound Boyfriend!

0 reads
Leave a comment

jennifer lopezJ.Lo is signing a new tune now that her marriage with Marc Anthony is headed for divorce! The actress, singer, mother, dancer is paying her boy-toy Casper Smart $10,000 a week as her back-up dancer!

An anonymous source claims:

“She hated having to whip out her credit card every time they go to dinner. Jen (Jennifer Lopez) figured it’s easier to give Casper a weekly stipend, and she thought $10K was a nice round number.”

[SOURCE]

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Reunite, Still Wearing Wedding Rings [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Lopez Bringing Carmen Sandiego To The Big Screen

Casper Smart , Jennifer Lopez

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close