Grammy Awards 2012 Line Up

The two weeks leading up to the Grammy Awards are when we finally get a good idea of who’s performing and who’s presenting. This year’s Grammy Awards, which is this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS, will feature about 22 songs being performed. The executive producer of the show says it’s going to be “one of the biggest shows” in the history of the Grammys. Chris Brown, Tony Bennett, and Carrie Underwood are the most recent performers who have been added to the lineup.This will be Chris Brown’s first Grammy performance in three years after he was arrested for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna at a pre-Grammy party in February 2009. He is nominated for three awards at the 2012 Grammys, including Best R&B Album for F.A.M.E.

The Foo Fighters will participate in a “special performance highlighting dance/electronica music” at Sunday’s show and will collaborate with an unlikely crew that includes Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, David Guetta and Deadmau5. All five artists are nominated for Grammy Awards this year.

Tony Bennett will duet with Carrie Underwood and Alicia Keys will lead an Etta James tribute alongside Bonnie Raitt. The Grammys announced last week that Adele will make her first performance after undergoing vocal-cord surgery.

Previously announced Grammy performers include: Katy Perry, Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Glen Campbell, The Band Perry, Blake Shelton, Coldplay, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Paul McCartney, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

