Did Kim Kardashian Cheat On Her First Husband With Ray J?

In his new book, Death of a Cheating Man: What Every Woman Must Know About Men Who Stray, Ray J refers to a woman by the name of “KK,” who just so happens to share the initials of his ex, Kim Kardashian.

“KK” dated Ray J around the same time Kardashian did. Well, according to Ray J “KK” pursued him while she was still married. Kim Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas at the time.

In the book he writes, “We’d known each other for a while before we dated and there was a mutual attraction, but she was married … She let me know she wanted to get with me. She left her husband for me as soon as we started having sex and things between us got intense really fast. After that, I felt obligated to be with her.”

Ray J also writes of he and “KK” having a highly sexual relationship: “She was a straight freak who was down to do whatever, whenever and that seriously hypnotized me.”

Though she isn’t mentioned by name, Kim Kardashian isn’t happy. A source tells Life & Style: “Kim’s putting on a brave face, but she’s furious about Ray J cashing in on her. There’s so much that has gone wrong for her this year — he’s just another person trying to humiliate her.”

