Congrats are in order for Jersey Shore’s own Nicole Polizzi aka Snooki and her boyfriend Jionni Lavalle.

She is reportedly 3 months pregnant. She had been denying reports about her pregnancy so that she can broker a deal to announce her pregnancy on the cover of Us Weekly, which is coming out soon.

Snooki will cash in big on this new baby, plus her spinoff show with J-Wow is in production now. Do you think Snooki can still remain relevant while pregant?

