Atlanta Falcons’ Michael Turner Has Baby Mama Drama

Last year, MediaTakeOut reported that Falcons RB, Michael Turner has 7 kids. According to one of his baby mamas, he has another one on the way. TMZ reports that Rasheeda Walker has 2 kids with the NFL star and one more on the way. Unfortunately, Michael’s new girlfriend wasn’t trying to hear that.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Walker claims she has 2 children with Turner and is “upset because he refuses to see them.” She also claims she’s pregnant with Turner’s 3rd child and wanted to talk to him about the situation.

Walker told cops she knocked on the front door … only to be ambushed by Turner’s new GF Elizabeth Delacruz … who was wielding a golf club and shouting, “YOU AT MY HOUSE NOW B*TCH.”

Source TMZ

