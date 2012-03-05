CLOSE
Oprah Lands First Exclusive Interview With Bobbi Kristina & Houston Family

Oprah Winfrey has just landed the scoop of the year. The media titan will be the first to have an exclusive sit-down interview with Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, and other members of the Houston family.

Oprah will speak with the grieving daughter, as well as Houston’s sister-in-law Patricia Houston, and her brother Gary.  The interviews will be featured in “Oprah’s Next Chapter” on Oprah’s OWN network.

The interviews will air on OWN this Sunday, March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Will you be watching? Check out a preview below:

