2 Chainz Talks Sold Out Show, Success, New Album & More

After hitting the road heavy, ATL’s own 2 Chainz is back in the city and stopped by Hot 107.9 to talk to the Durtty Boyz about his sold out show tonight at Center Stage, his road to success, his upcoming album and more.

2 Chainz also said to look out for him on upcoming projects from Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Lil Wayne.

Watch the exclusive interview below:

