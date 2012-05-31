Jennifer Williams Confirms She’ll Be Back For BBW Season 5

The Basketball Wives are making their rounds this week! First, we hear from Shaunie that she’s not sure about continuing with the show because of its increasing negative images. Then, Tami Roman appears on Wendy Williams and vows to set a “better example.” Now, Jennifer Williams confirms (despite rumors) that she WILL be returning for Season 5 of Basketball Wives. She didn’t go into detail about how she would handle her relationship with the other ladies but considering Tami has decided to turn a new leaf, maybe we can look forward to a reconciliation…we shall see!

Check out Rhymes With Snitch for the tea!

