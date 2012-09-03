Alicia Keys Ft. Nicki Minaj “Girl On Fire” [NEW MUSIC]

The first sound of music from Alicia Keys’ album Girl On Fire has made its way to the Internet. With this project going in a different direction than Alicia has been in before, the leading single “Girl On Fire” displays the grittier and more sensual side of the pianist. A hot verse from Nicki Minaj seals the deal.

Keys is set to perform the tune at the 2012 MTV VMAs on September 6th. We can’t wait to see how comfortable she is in her new image.

