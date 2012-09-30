DJ Drama Speaks On BET Hip Hop Awards Fight Between Rick Ross & Young Jeezy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The 2012 BET Hip-Hop Awards were taped tonight at the Atlantic Civic Center to be aired in October, but the event was interrupted when Rick Ross and Young Jeezy came to blows back stage!

The two rappers beef started with Ross’s “BMF” record where he shouts out convicted drug dealer Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. Jeezy, who was affiliated with BMF, released a freestyle over the beat with some lines that were interpreted as a response to Ross: “How you blowin’ money fast/ You don’t know the crew/ Oh, you part of the fam?/ Sh–, I never knew.”

DJ Drama was back stage when the altercation broke out and he spoke about it on the air.

“It just went bad, it just went bad back stage,” Drama said.

Check out DJ Drama’s account of the altercation:

Gangsta Grillz Radio!! Just left backstage hiphop awards! Tune in @hot1079atl right nowwwwwwwww — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) September 30, 2012

Footage of the brawl:

