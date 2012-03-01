Roland Martin To Host Super Tuesday From Howard

ROLAND MARTIN TO ANCHOR SPECIAL WEB EDITION OF TV ONE’S WASHINGTON WATCH ON SUPER TUESDAY, MARCH 6, FROM WASHINGTON, D.C.’S HOWARD UNIVERSITY

February 29, 2012 – WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, March 6, TV One Cable Network’s chief political editor Roland S. Martin will host a special Super Tuesday edition of his news show,Washington Watch with Roland Martin, from Howard University’ School of Business Theatre, 2600 Sixth Street, broadcasting live on the web from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

This three-hour live web broadcast will be held in conjunction with Super Tuesday, when votes in states nationwide go to the polls to cast their ballots for the GOP contenders for president.

The production is a partnership between TV One; Martin’s company, Nu Vision Media, Inc.; UStream.tv; and NewsOne.com, a sister website of TV One, both owned by parent company, Radio One.

Martin says the web broadcast is to offer the Black perspective on an important night, and allow African Americans to be able to weigh in on the election results.

“There is considerable interest among African Americans in this election year, just as it was in 2008,” said Martin, who is also host and managing editor of Washington Watch.

“We want to be able to weigh in on the election results by offering a unique perspective that will not be heard on any other cable news or broadcast channel. By having a live audience of nearly 300 Howard University students, we will also be engaging a significant part of the electorate.”

In addition to a number of regular contributors of TV One’s Washington Watch, which airs Sundays at 11 am EST, members of the Howard’s College Democrats and College Republicans will be a part of the broadcast.

NewsOne.com’s Chief Content Officer, Smokey Fontaine, and his team will be on-site to provide instant feedback for what is being discussed in the social media world.

Ustream.tv, the world’s leading live interactive broadcast platform, will stream the content to users worldwide, and the Washington Watch web special will be carried on www.tvoneonline.com; www.newsone.com; www.rolandsmartin.com;

www.rolandmartinreports.com; and affiliated Howard University websites.

In addition, students from Howard’s John H. Johnson School of Communications will be a part of the production crew for this live web special edition of Washington Watch.

Along with providing commentary and election results, Martin and his panel will delve into topics such as voter suppression and African Americans and the GOP. Confirmed guests include Joe Madison, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio show host; Rich Galen, conservative commentator and former press secretary for Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich; Jeff Johnson, TheGrio.com correspondent; Dr. Christ Metzler, Georgetown University professor; Sophia Nelson, analyst and author “Black Woman Redefined” and Deborah Simmons, Washington Times correspondent.

Also, comedian Huggy Lowdown, heard daily on The Tom Joyner Morning Show, will also provide political comedy for the broadcast, offering his hilarious take on the GOP candidates and President Barack Obama.

“Our aim is to cover the serious political issues facing the country, but also provide a bit of levity,” said Martin. “I’m thankful that Howard President Sidney Ribeau and the Bison family have embraced this concept, and we hope folks nationwide will tune in for a different and much needed perspective on the GOP primary battle.”

Hosted by TV One chief political editor Roland Martin, TV One’s hour-long weekly public affairs series Washington Watch with Roland Martin focuses on issues of importance to African Americans, through interviews with officials from the Administration, Congress and other policymakers who represent black communities, as well as discussions with journalists and commentators, and a wide range of policy experts. Washington Watch with Roland Martin also explores a wide range of timely and relevant topics including history, books, music, films, technology and black culture.

Launched in January 2004, TV One (www.tvone.tv) serves more than 56.4 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies, and music designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult African American viewers. In December 2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million households. TV One is owned by Radio One [NASDAQ: ROIA and ROIAK; http://www.radio-one.com], the largest radio company that primarily targets African American and urban listeners; and Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA, CMCSK); www.comcast.com one of the nation’s leading providers of entertainment, information and communications products and services.

# # #

Media Contact:

Jaci Clark

Jaci.clark@washingtonwatchtv.com

Tosha Whitten-Griggs

The FrontPage Firm

tosha@thefrontpagefirm.com

Roland Martin To Host Super Tuesday From Howard was originally published on newsone.com

NewsOne Staff Posted February 29, 2012

Also On Hot 107.9: