Cap 1 has been grinding on the Hip Hop scene for years. Now it is his time to step into the HotSpotlight and talk about his movement which has been heating up the streets. In this interview with B High Cap 1 talks about his new mixtape ”TRU To It’ hosted by Dj Drama, his relationship with 2 Chainz and how far they have come as a team. Check out the interview below.

Also On Hot 107.9: