“Django Unchained” Wins Best Original Screenplay And Other Oscar Highlights [VIDEO]

After months of infighting amongst the black community over 2012′s most controversial movie, Quentin Tarantino was the clear winner when he walked away with an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Django Unchained.” Unusually subdued, Tarantino graciously acknowledged his fellow nominees and declared “This will be the year of the writer!”

Backstage Tarantino told reporters””I’ve always prided myself as an international filmmaker… I make movies for the planet earth.”

“Django” also scored a Best Supporting Actor win for Christopher Waltz. In his acceptance speech, Waltz thanked fellow actors Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, and Samuel L. Jackson, who strangely enough didn’t make the Oscar ballot.

Other highlights from tonight’s show was a show stopping performance by Jennifer Hudson, who belted out “And I Am Telling You” from her Oscar winning role in 2006′s “Dreamgirls” (starts at 2:13 mark):

Halle Berry proved yet again that black don’t crack in a body hugging Versace black and silver gown to introduce the 007 50th Anniversary tribute. Current blue eyed soul songstress Adele performed the Oscar winning song to “Skyfall.” But the best vocal performance of the night was Dame Shirley Bassey who sang the theme to “Goldfinger”:

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the First Lady herself, Michelle Obama, presenting (via satellite) Best Picture with Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson which went to Ben Affleck for “Argo.”

