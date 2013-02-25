Week #2: Rihanna Pours It Up to #1 [FREQUENCY NEWS MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED

Every week, Frequency News will take a close look at what is going on with the Urban Mainstream, and Urban Adult radio airplay charts AND the album sales charts from the previous week. We will keep track of what is happening with your favorite music so that you don’t have to!

Rihanna is successful at defending her title as queen of the charts for another week! Kendrick Lamar is trying to make his way back to #1 with “Poetic Justice”, while Rihanna makes and additional appearance rounding out the top 10 with Future and “Loveeeeee Song”!

Rank Artist Title *1 RIHANNA Pour It Up *2 A$AP ROCKY F**kin Problems f/Drake *3 KENDRICK LAMAR Poetic Justice f/Drake 4 TRINIDAD JAMES All Gold Everything *5 FUTURE Neva End f/Kelly Rowland *6 LIL WAYNE Love Me f/Drake & Future 7 THE WEEKND Wicked Games 8 2 CHAINZ I’m Different 9 T.I. Ball f/Lil Wayne *10 RIHANNA Loveeeeeee Song f/Future Visit Radio-One.com to see the Radio One stations that make up this panel of Top 10 —————————————————————————————————————————————————

