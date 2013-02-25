CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Week #2: Rihanna Pours It Up to #1 [FREQUENCY NEWS MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

0 reads
Leave a comment

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED

Every week, Frequency News will take a close look at what is going on with the Urban Mainstream, and Urban Adult radio airplay charts AND the album sales charts from the previous week. We will keep track of what is happening with your favorite music so that you don’t have to!

______________________________________________________________

Rihanna is successful at defending her title as queen of the charts for another week! Kendrick Lamar is trying to make his way back to #1 with “Poetic Justice”, while Rihanna makes and additional appearance rounding out the top 10 with Future and “Loveeeeee Song”!

Rank Artist Title

*1

 RIHANNA Pour It Up

*2

 A$AP ROCKY F**kin Problems f/Drake

*3

 KENDRICK LAMAR Poetic Justice f/Drake

4

 TRINIDAD JAMES All Gold Everything

*5

 FUTURE Neva End f/Kelly Rowland

*6

 LIL WAYNE Love Me f/Drake & Future

7

 THE WEEKND Wicked Games

8

 2 CHAINZ I’m Different

9

 T.I. Ball f/Lil Wayne

*10

 RIHANNA Loveeeeeee Song f/Future

Visit Radio-One.com to see the Radio One stations that make up this panel of Top 10

—————————————————————————————————————————————————

Music & Entertainment
from the INSIDE.
Sign Up. Listen. Download.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF FREQUENCY NEWS.
IN THE MUSIC BUSINESS?
JOIN OUR MAILING LIST TO RECEIVE COPIES OF FREQUENCY NEWS.

www.frequencynewscom.com

Chris Brown & Rihanna Sit Together at Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]
0 photos

Week #2: Rihanna Pours It Up to #1 [FREQUENCY NEWS MUSIC CHARTS DECODED] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

A$AP Rocky , Frequency News Magazine , Kendrick Lamar , Media Base , Music Charts Decoded , Pour it Up , Rihanna

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close