Jermaine Dupri, Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris & Others Hit Up So So Def Reunion After Party [PHOTOS]

Jermaine Dupri, Young Jeezy and Jay-Z attend the So So Def anniversary after party at Compound. (Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Jermaine Dupri and his celebrity friends hit up Compound for the after party for So So Def’s All-Star 20th Anniversary concert at the Fox Theatre!

Check out photos of JD, Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris, Monica and more! Big Boi, Lil Jon, Def Jam exec Kevin Liles and Memphis Bleek also helped JD celebrate.

Check out the photos below:

RELATED: Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris, Jeezy & Others Perform at So So Def Reunion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jermaine Dupri, Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris & Others at So So Def Reunion After Party [PHOTOS]
