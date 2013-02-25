Jermaine Dupri, Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris & Others Hit Up So So Def Reunion After Party [PHOTOS]

Jermaine Dupri, Young Jeezy and Jay-Z attend the So So Def anniversary after party at Compound. (Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Jermaine Dupri and his celebrity friends hit up Compound for the after party for So So Def’s All-Star 20th Anniversary concert at the Fox Theatre!

Check out photos of JD, Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris, Monica and more! Big Boi, Lil Jon, Def Jam exec Kevin Liles and Memphis Bleek also helped JD celebrate.

Check out the photos below:

RELATED: Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris, Jeezy & Others Perform at So So Def Reunion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:

Who Gave Blue Ivy Carter Her First Kiss? [VIDEO]

Justin Timberlake Ft. Jay-Z – “Suit & Tie [FULL MUSIC VIDEO]

2013 Grammy Award Performances: Rihanna, Jay-Z, Miguel & More! [VIDEO]