Student Shot at Grady High School

A 17-year-old Grady High School student suffered a gunshot wound to the leg after accidentally shooting herself in the Atlanta school’s parking lot this morning.

The school, located near the intersection of 10th Street and Monroe Drive, was placed on lockdown and remained so as of 11:20 am, reports the AJC.

The injured student was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Atlanta police said the gun belonged to the girl, although it’s not known if she had the gun inside the school at any point.

Grady has metal detectors and students’ bags are checked before they enter the school.

