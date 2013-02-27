K. Michelle Performs Opera Titled “C**chie Symphony” [VIDEO]

Our girl K. Michelle is ratchet! We love it though! During a show in Washington D.C., she performed a song about her neglected love well. Although there are plenty of songs about a woman’s genitalia, K. Michelle’s takes the cake because the song is called “C**chie Symphony.”

While the song is all the way ratchet, it surprised some fans because K. Michelle can actually sing opera. Plenty thought she was a singer that would solely make music in the brokenhearted-but-now-I’m-angry-as-hell lane like Mary J. Blige and Keyshia Cole. But K. Michelle proves she’s more than that. The performance got even more comical when K. Michelle switched between conducting the band and singing opera.

Once the “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” star finished the operatic exercise, she dropped a little too much information on the crowd. K. Michelle told the crowd:

“I’m going through something. My c—hie has been like sandpaper. I just know I have no desire, but that’s too much information.”

Peep K. Michelle’s opera song “C**chie Symphony” below. While you’re at it, take a look at K. Michelle debuting a new song lifted off her upcoming album Rebellious Soul called “My Life.”

