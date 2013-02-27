CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

K. Michelle Performs Opera Titled “C**chie Symphony” [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Our girl K. Michelle is ratchet! We love it though! During a show in Washington D.C., she performed a song about her neglected love well. Although there are plenty of songs about a woman’s genitalia, K. Michelle’s takes the cake because the song is called “C**chie Symphony.”

While the song is all the way ratchet, it surprised some fans because K. Michelle can actually sing opera. Plenty thought she was a singer that would solely make music in the brokenhearted-but-now-I’m-angry-as-hell lane like Mary J. Blige and Keyshia Cole. But K. Michelle proves she’s more than that. The performance got even more comical when K. Michelle switched between conducting the band and singing opera.

Once the “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” star finished the operatic exercise, she dropped a little too much information on the crowd. K. Michelle told the crowd:

“I’m going through something. My c—hie has been like sandpaper. I just know I have no desire, but that’s too much information.”

Peep K. Michelle’s opera song “C**chie Symphony” below. While you’re at it, take a look at K. Michelle debuting a new song lifted off her upcoming album Rebellious Soul called “My Life.”

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

NEW VIDEO: Redman f/ Method Man & R.E.A.D.Y. Roc “Lookn Fly Too”

Pootie Tang F/ Missy Elliot, “Tipi Ti On My Cappi Town” [UNRELEASED]

Joey Bada$$ Working With Icons Is Bada$$!!

K. Michelle Performs Opera Titled “C**chie Symphony” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

album , K Michelle , Love & Hip-Hop:Atlanta , music , songs

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close