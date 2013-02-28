CLOSE
Trinidad James Ft. T.I., Young Jeezy & 2 Chainz – “All Gold Everything (Remix)” [MUSIC VIDEO]

The wait is finally over for the official music video for the “All Gold Everything” remix. Trinidad James just dropped the video to the remix, which features fellow ATLiens T.I., Young Jeezy and 2 Chainz.

Check it out and let us know what you think!

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

