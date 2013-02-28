Hip Hop Documentary ‘DEMOS’ Drops Spring ’13 [TRAILER]

CLOSE
Hip Hop Documentary 'DEMOS' Drops Spring '13

It’s been two long years in the making, and everyone from Black Thought of The Roots to Crooked I of Slaughterhouse to Talib Kweli and Kendrick Lamar has been interviewed to get their take on the industry that they belong to and what an aspiring artist must be willing to learn and do just to make it in the game independently. This documentary follows the lives of some pretty incredible artists from all sides and generas of the Hip Hop game and will make you think twice as a listener and consumer about how you support the artists you rock to.

Kareem Forte the DEMOS Producer/Director  has really put his foot in this one. It’s what many wished The Art Of Rap would have been. It’s gritty, it’s raw, but most importantly it’s real. And isn’t that what Hip Hop is supposed to be?

Check it out!

Be on the look out for more from DEMOS in Austin, TX at the famed SXSW Music Festival March 12 -17!

