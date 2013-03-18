Midday Motivation | Forgive All Who Have Offended You, Not For Them, But For Yourself

Forgive all who have offended you, not for them, but for yourself. ~Harriet Nelson

Don’t get tricked into believing that holding a grudge is a way of getting even with the person who hurt you. The truth is, resentment holds you back more than your enemy. Forgiveness is not necessarily designed to clear the conscience of the person who did you wrong, it’s designed to heal YOU.

Now, I’m not saying you have to be best friends with the person who hurt you but if you want to move forward, you have to let go of what happened in the past and forgive…

Also On Hot 107.9: