Bow Wow Forced To Pay French Porn Star $80,000 Over Stolen Video

Rapper/host Bow Wow continues to have money struggles. After a bank sued him for repossessing his ride, Bow Wow is being forced to pay a French porn star $80,000 for stealing video of her and using it in one of his videos without permission.

Porn star Celine Tran, who goes by the stage name of “Katsuni,” sued the “106 & Park” host in July of 2012. She alleged Bow Wow took footage of her pole dancing in a video by French band Electronic Conspiracy. Supposedly, Bow Wow added the clips of Tran into his video for his song “Drank In My Cup.” He did so without seeking permission from Tran and the band.

Considering Bow Wow didn’t even dignify the lawsuit with a response, the judge ruled in favor of Tran. Bow Wow has been ordered to pay $79, 346.07, which includes damages and the plaintiff’s lawyer fees. Bow Wow must stop using the footage in his video immediately.

Call us crude or what have you, but wouldn’t it have been easier if Bow Wow just watched Celine Tran’s video in a room all by his lonesome with a bottle of lotion as his side? I mean that is free and he could have avoided a lawsuit and a loss of eighty thousand dollars. Judging from Bow Wow’s recent money woes, he needs to keep every red cent in his pocket.

Peep the videos here.

Source

