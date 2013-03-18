THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED
Every week, Frequency News will take a close look at what is going on with the Urban Mainstream, and Urban Adult radio airplay charts AND the album sales charts from the previous week. We will keep track of what is happening with your favorite music so that you don’t have to!
______________________________________________________________
Kendrick Lamar takes “Poetic Justice” to the #1 spot! Rihanna slips to the #2 spot, the rest of the charts remaining pretty steady from last week.
|Rank
|Artist
|Title
|
1
|KENDRICK LAMAR
|Poetic Justice f/Drake
|
2
|RIHANNA
|Pour It Up
|
*3
|LIL WAYNE
|Love Me f/Drake & Future
|
*4
|DRAKE
|Started From The Bottom
|
5
|A$AP ROCKY
|F**kin Problems f/Drake
|
*6
|RIHANNA
|Loveeeeeee Song f/Future
|
*7
|TIMBERLAKE, JUSTIN
|Suit & Tie f/JAY Z
|
8
|FUTURE
|Neva End f/Kelly Rowland
|
*9
|WALE
|Bad f/Tiara Thomas
|
10
|B.O.B
|We Still In This B**ch f/T.I.
————————————————————————————————————————————————— Visit Radio-One.com to see the Radio One stations that make up this panel of Top 10
Rihanna Succumbs To “Poetic Justice” [MUSIC CHARTS DECODED] was originally published on theurbandaily.com