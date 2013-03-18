CLOSE
Rihanna Succumbs To “Poetic Justice” [MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED

Every week, Frequency News will take a close look at what is going on with the Urban Mainstream, and Urban Adult radio airplay charts AND the album sales charts from the previous week. We will keep track of what is happening with your favorite music so that you don’t have to!

______________________________________________________________

Kendrick Lamar takes “Poetic Justice” to the #1 spot!  Rihanna slips to the #2 spot, the rest of the charts remaining pretty steady from last week.

Rank Artist Title

1

 KENDRICK LAMAR Poetic Justice f/Drake

2

 RIHANNA Pour It Up

*3

 LIL WAYNE Love Me f/Drake & Future

*4

 DRAKE Started From The Bottom

5

 A$AP ROCKY F**kin Problems f/Drake

*6

 RIHANNA Loveeeeeee Song f/Future

*7

 TIMBERLAKE, JUSTIN Suit & Tie f/JAY Z

8

 FUTURE Neva End f/Kelly Rowland

*9

 WALE Bad f/Tiara Thomas

10

 B.O.B We Still In This B**ch f/T.I.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————    Visit Radio-One.com to see the Radio One stations that make up this panel of Top 10

