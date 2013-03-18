Rihanna Succumbs To “Poetic Justice” [MUSIC CHARTS DECODED]

THE MUSIC CHARTS DECODED

Kendrick Lamar takes “Poetic Justice” to the #1 spot! Rihanna slips to the #2 spot, the rest of the charts remaining pretty steady from last week.

Rank Artist Title 1 KENDRICK LAMAR Poetic Justice f/Drake 2 RIHANNA Pour It Up *3 LIL WAYNE Love Me f/Drake & Future *4 DRAKE Started From The Bottom 5 A$AP ROCKY F**kin Problems f/Drake *6 RIHANNA Loveeeeeee Song f/Future *7 TIMBERLAKE, JUSTIN Suit & Tie f/JAY Z 8 FUTURE Neva End f/Kelly Rowland *9 WALE Bad f/Tiara Thomas 10 B.O.B We Still In This B**ch f/T.I. ————————————————————————————————————————————————— Visit Radio-One.com to see the Radio One stations that make up this panel of Top 10

