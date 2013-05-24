Chief Keef Threatens to Assault Katy Perry on Twitter & Katy Apologizes

Controversial teenage rapper Chief Keef has managed to diss everyone from Kanye West to Lil Wayne in his short career, but file this feud under strange. Apparently Keef didn’t like a tweet pop star Katy Perry sent out about his song “Hate Being Sober,” so Keef decided to respond on Twitter by threatening to assault Perry.

So apparently a few days ago, Katy Perry tweeted this message out:

“Just heard a new song on the radio called ‘I hate being sober’ I now have serious doubt for the world.”

She probably hit send and thought nothing else about it. But since she’s Katy Perry, it got back to Chief Keef! And he did in fact think something else of it!

His responses:

Dat bitch Katy Perry Can Suck Skin Off Of my Dick — AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) May 23, 2013

Ill Smack The Shit out her ✋ — AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) May 23, 2013

New Song Katy Perry Coming Soon — AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) May 23, 2013

Classy, Keef, classy. This comes on the heels of his recent arrest in Dunwoody for disorderly conduct (smoking weed in a hotel room) earlier in the week. Someone please get Keef a mentor!

Katy Perry later apologized to Mr. Keef via Twitter:

Mr. Keef! I’m sorry if I offended you. I heard a lot of people guesting on the song & didn’t even know it was you in particular. Actually… — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 24, 2013

I’m a fan of your “Don’t Like” video tbh. I was really just having a general opinion on our generations desire to be constantly intoxicated. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 24, 2013

