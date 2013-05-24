Yasiin Bey Lends Talents For Stop And Frisk PSA [VIDEO]

It is difficult to come up with any good reasons to keep the stop and frisk laws around, considering there hasn’t been any real benefit to it over the last few years. Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) teamed up with CCR Justice for a PSA to give light on the harmful impact of stop-and-frisk. Watch the video below.

How do you feel about the stop and frisk laws?

Source

