5 Easy To Make Last Minute Recipes For Your Memorial Day BBQ

We’ve all been in that position where you are running short on time, and want to come up with something cool for a BBQ, but don’t want to be in the kitchen racking your nerves all morning! We understand! So, we’ve got a few quick ideas that can help!

So,regardless of if you couldn’t make up your mind about what to take, or if you just got invited to the backyard affair this morning, we have a few super simple recipes that will make you a star at your Memorial Day event!

Sweet Minted Tea

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 bunch fresh mint, plus leaves for garnish (optional)

3 black-tea bags

Lemon slices, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Combine the sugar, mint (stems and all) and 1 cup water in a small pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reduce the heat to medium low and simmer 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let steep 30 minutes. Discard the mint; refrigerate the syrup until ready to use.

Put 2 quarts water in a pot and add the tea bags. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then remove from the heat, cover and let steep 20 minutes. Discard the tea bags. Pour the tea into a pitcher and add the mint syrup to taste. Refrigerate until cool.

Serve the tea over ice. Garnish with lemon and mint, if desired.

