Triple threat Jennifer Lopez is still a knockout! In her latest interview with V Magazine, the former Fly Girl laces up her boxing gloves and delivers some sexy boxing inspired photos. Lopez got so much into character, she put on a male’s cup and got in her fighting stance for the mag’s cover. The tagline reads, “Jennifer Lopez Fights Back.” We what she’s fighting against. Her life has been pretty good recently.

Jennifer Lopez Protects Her Goods For V Magazine was originally published on theurbandaily.com

TheUrbanDaily Staff Posted February 29, 2012

